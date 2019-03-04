'In a second I was Olympic champion'
Video

In 2016 Ivorian Cheik Cisse became the first African to win a taekwondo Olympic gold - and the first competitor from Ivory Coast to win a gold medal in the Olympic games.

He tells BBC Sport Africa about his moment of victory.

  • 04 Mar 2019
