Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cheik Cisse: 'In a second I was Olympic champion'
In 2016 Ivorian Cheik Cisse became the first African to win a taekwondo Olympic gold - and the first competitor from Ivory Coast to win a gold medal in the Olympic games.
He tells BBC Sport Africa about his moment of victory.
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window