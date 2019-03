Video

Nigerien filmmaker Mohamed Boureima was nominated for an award at this year's Fespaco, the Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou.

His film At the Heart of the Fog is up for the Best Student Film award.

He moved from his home country to Burkina Faso five years ago to study film at the Institute of Image and Sound in Ouagadougou.

Produced by Nick Loomis for BBC What's New?