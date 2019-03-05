Sudan protests: What's going on?

Video

Anti-government demonstrations in Sudan are continuing despite a ban on public protests issued by the country's president.

The protests started over cuts to bread and fuel subsidies in December 2018, but later morphed into anger at President Omar al-Bashir's rule and calls for him to stand down.

Last month, Mr Bashir declared a national state of emergency, dismissed the federal government, sacked all state governors and banned protests.

Organisers of the protests have vowed to continue demonstrating until the president leaves his post.

