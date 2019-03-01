Media player
Mixed-race in the UK: 'I can choose which team to support at the World Cup'
Elouan and Amandine's mum is half-Cameroonian and half-Welsh, while their dad is half-Cameroonian and half-French.
For the most part, Elouan enjoys having mixed heritage but sometimes it can be a struggle if people mispronounce his name or refuse to be friends with him.
Between Two Worlds is a co-commission by BBC What's New? and Newsround.
Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.
