Buhari supporters celebrate in Nigeria

Nigeria election: Muhammadu Buhari supporters celebrate in Abuja
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term, after defeating his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Supporters celebrated at the campaign headquarters of Mr Buhari's All Progressives Congress party in the capital, Abuja.
27 Feb 2019
