The seamstress who sews with her feet
Egyptian seamstress Baraka Shenouda was born without forearms and sews with her feet. But she says it's hard to earn a living.
A law passed in 2018 by the Egyptian government promises more jobs for people with disabilities, as part of a wider push to improve inclusion.
Baraka told BBC Arabic she is learning to read and write so that she can one day apply for one of these jobs and secure a more reliable income.
27 Feb 2019
