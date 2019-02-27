The seamstress who sews with her feet
Egyptian seamstress Baraka Shenouda was born without forearms and sews with her feet. But she says it's hard to earn a living.

A law passed in 2018 by the Egyptian government promises more jobs for people with disabilities, as part of a wider push to improve inclusion.

Baraka told BBC Arabic she is learning to read and write so that she can one day apply for one of these jobs and secure a more reliable income.

