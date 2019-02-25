Video

The aerial survey of northern Botswana by Elephants Without Borders revealed four poaching hot spots and 88 carcasses of elephants who showed signs of having been killed by poachers.

Since the last wildlife survey four years ago the number of carcasses has increased by 600%.

The government admits poaching takes place in Africa but disputes claims that the elephants were killed - sayng they died "from natural causes and retaliatory killings."