'My scars are proof I'm a survivor'

Video

Obumneke-Okeke Kosisochukwu suffered burns after an accident when he was nine years old.

The psychologist, from Anambra state in Nigeria, started writing about his experiences in an online blog, which led to him being invited to make motivational speeches at events.

He now wants to start an NGO to help other burns survivors.

The writer believes people should be proud of their scars.

Video journalist: Chiemela Mgbeahuru