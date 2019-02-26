'They call me the poor Olympian'
The Gambia's first female Olympian Gina Bass was the flagbearer for her home country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Three years on, the 24-year-old finds herself fighting against wage disparity in order to make it to the top of her sport.

Video produced by Janine Anthony, BBC Sport Africa.

