'One time someone called me grey'
Mixed race in the UK: 'Wizkid and Afrobeats make me proud of my Nigerian heritage'

Thirteen-year-old Monifa and her 10-year-old sister Naima live in London, but were born in South Africa to an English mother and Nigerian father.

In this film they discuss their experiences being mixed-race in both London and South Africa, and what makes them proud of their heritage.

Between Two Worlds is a co-commission by BBC What's New? and Newsround.

Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.

  • 23 Feb 2019
