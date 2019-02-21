Arman: Omar al-Bashir 'politically dead'

Video

Sudanese opposition politician Yasir Arman says the president's 30 year rule will come to an end.

He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: “I am very sure the Sudanese people, they will change this regime and there are new social forces that are coming into the political scene and I think the story of Bashir has ended."

Omar al-Bashir has won elections several times since coming to power in a coup in 1989. But there have been protests from opposition groups who want him to step down.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 21 February 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).