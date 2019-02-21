What do young Senegalese want in a leader?

Video

Senegal is heading to the polls on 24 February to vote for the country's president.

Incumbent President Macky Sall is in the running again in the West African nation, seen as one of the most stable democracies in sub-Saharan Africa.

More than 6.6 million people are registered to vote in these elections, and who young people decide to support could have a significant impact, as the average age in the country is 19.

Young voters tell us what whey look for in a leader.