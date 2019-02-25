Video

In 2018, a photo of an alleged outbreak of a deadly STI was circulated in parts of Kenya, but it was later revealed the STI did not exist.

The news of the fake STI, which had allegedly hit the villages of Nyarombo gold mines, Komito mines in Rongo sub-county, Suna and Nyatike, was covered by the media and was denied by health officials.

It was later revealed that the photo was actually of George Otieno's penile cancer.

This is a video by BBC Africa's Fact Finder.

Video journalist: Anthony Irungu