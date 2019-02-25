Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My photo was used in fake STI outbreak' in Kenya
In 2018, a photo of an alleged outbreak of a deadly STI was circulated in parts of Kenya, but it was later revealed the STI did not exist.
The news of the fake STI, which had allegedly hit the villages of Nyarombo gold mines, Komito mines in Rongo sub-county, Suna and Nyatike, was covered by the media and was denied by health officials.
It was later revealed that the photo was actually of George Otieno's penile cancer.
This is a video by BBC Africa's Fact Finder.
Video journalist: Anthony Irungu
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window