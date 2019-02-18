'Snatching ballot box may be your last act'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria election: President Buhari warns vote riggers

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says he has ordered the police and military to be "ruthless" with vote-riggers, following the last-minute postponement of the general election.

The incumbent president also called the electoral commission incompetent and ordered an investigation into why the vote was delayed.

  • 18 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Discussing Nigeria's election with my Dad