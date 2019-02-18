'Why I want parkour to be an Olympic sport'

Media player
Nairobi parkour runner on why it should be in the Olympics
Michael, from Nairobi, has been interested in parkour since he saw YouTube videos of people flipping.
Parkour is typically a street sport which involves running, jumping and climbing over obstacles.
However, the 17-year-old warns in this BBC Africa One Minute Story that people need to know their limits before embarking on the sport.
18 Feb 2019
