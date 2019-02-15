'I want my poems to inspire people'

Media player
Tanzanian nine-year-old poet: 'I want to show everything is possible'
Tumaini is a nine-year-old from Tanzania with big dreams and big vocabulary.
The young poet first went viral after performing her own poem about the country's first president Julius Kambarage Nyerere.
Now, as she explains in this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she wants to inspire people through her poetry.
Produced for BBC What's New? by Debula Kemoli
15 Feb 2019
