'I want my poems to inspire people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tanzanian nine-year-old poet: 'I want to show everything is possible'

Tumaini is a nine-year-old from Tanzania with big dreams and big vocabulary.

The young poet first went viral after performing her own poem about the country's first president Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

Now, as she explains in this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she wants to inspire people through her poetry.

Produced for BBC What's New? by Debula Kemoli

  • 15 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'I draw women because they suffer a lot'