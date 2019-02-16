Vitiligo made our friendship stronger

Video

Friends Julie Asuju and Wangui Njee talk about their experiences of living with Vitiligo, a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin due to a lack of the pigment melanin.

Vitiligo is a rare and misunderstood skin condition, and its sufferers are often stigmatized and isolated. But it has brought these two friends closer together, and helped make them determined to get the most out of life.

A BBC Africa Life Clinic video, produced by Sharon Machira & Immanuel Muasya