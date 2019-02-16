Vitiligo made our friendship stronger

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vitiligo: Skin condition bought Kenyan friends closer together
Friends Julie Asuju and Wangui Njee talk about their experiences of living with Vitiligo, a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin due to a lack of the pigment melanin.
Vitiligo is a rare and misunderstood skin condition, and its sufferers are often stigmatized and isolated. But it has brought these two friends closer together, and helped make them determined to get the most out of life.
A BBC Africa Life Clinic video, produced by Sharon Machira & Immanuel Muasya
-
16 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47244417/vitiligo-skin-condition-bought-kenyan-friends-closer-togetherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window