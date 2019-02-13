Why are some young Nigerians not voting?
Nigeria election 2019: Why are some young people not voting?

About half of the Nigerian electorate is under the age of 35, but some young people say they will not vote on 16 February.

Some of them in the capital, Abuja, spoke to BBC Africa about their options.

Video journalist: Efrem Gebreab.

