'Our minds are on starvation, not elections'

Video

Insecurity is one of the key campaign issues many politicians are promising to solve in Nigeria’s elections this week.

In the country's north-east, Islamist militant group Boko Haram has been fighting government forces for the past 10 years.

The conflict there has left more than 7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and almost two million people forced from their homes.

So what do those that have been displaced by the conflict make of the elections and campaign promises?

Nigeria Correspondent Mayeni Jones reports.

Video producer: Roderick MaCleod