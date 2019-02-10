'Being openly gay has held my career back'
In many African countries, being gay is a crime. And on the football field it’s very rare to find openly gay players. But one player is hoping to change that…

Phuti Lekoloane plays in goal in the third tier of South African football and is trying to break stereotypes to pave the way for other gay players to come out.

