Where are the women in Nigeria's election?

Nigeria election 2019: Where are the female candidates?
Nigeria has one of the lowest rates of female participation in parliament, according to the UN.
Woman hold only 5.29% of seats in Nigeria's state assemblies, despite women making up half of the electorate.
Experts suggest that women could be deterred from entering politics by a patriarchal society and a lack of transparency in the candidate selection process.
Video journalists: Mayeni Jones, Ayo Bello and Roderick Macleod.
08 Feb 2019
