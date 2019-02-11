'I am the rumour police'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Kenyan 'rumour app' that reduces tensions amongst communities
John Otunga works for Sentinel, an organization that tries to build peace between different communities in Kenya's Tana River, by using technology.
Community members are encouraged to use an app and a community radio station, to check the validity of rumours, and therefore reduce tensions caused by misinformation.
Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu for BBC Factfinder.
-
11 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47174333/the-kenyan-rumour-app-that-reduces-tensions-amongst-communitiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window