'I am the rumour police'
The Kenyan 'rumour app' that reduces tensions amongst communities

John Otunga works for Sentinel, an organization that tries to build peace between different communities in Kenya's Tana River, by using technology.

Community members are encouraged to use an app and a community radio station, to check the validity of rumours, and therefore reduce tensions caused by misinformation.

Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu for BBC Factfinder.

  • 11 Feb 2019
