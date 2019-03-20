Media player
'Drawing the money I've never had'
Ezeanyika Anthony Chibuzor moved to the UK from Nigeria believing fortune would follow quickly.
After a series of events, he found himself stranded in a foreign country with little money, alone and struggling.
However through his hardship he found his talent: drawing.
He now displays his drawings of world currencies in galleries around London.
Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi
20 Mar 2019
