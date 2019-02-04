How African business can beat the stereotypes
Video

How African entrepreneurs can beat negative stereotypes

We’re all aware that stereotypes exist but too often their impact isn’t considered.

Trésor Chovu is an investor who works between Europe and Africa.

Here are his thoughts on how stereotypes about Africans affect his ability to do business around the world and what African entrepreneurs can do to challenge negative perceptions.

