'I'm the best wig maker in Lagos'
'Wigs still more popular than natural hair in Nigeria'

The global natural hair movement hasn't affected the popularity of wigs in Nigeria with at least eight out of 10 Nigerian women wearing them.

Tobi Lasekan, a wig maker from Lagos, told BBC Minute it's because they're easy to maintain and quick to put on.

She makes about 11 wigs a day at a cost of around 85,000 naira ($235, £173) each.

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi

  • 01 Feb 2019
