The Somali comedian 'killing stereotypes'

Video

Nasra Yusuf is the only Somali female comedian in Kenya and stars on the Churchill Show, one of Kenya's biggest TV hits.

She's trying to change the negative perception that some Kenyans have of Somalis by confronting the stereotypes head on.

She explains some of the challenges of being a Somali female comedian, and talks about how she's prepared to use humour some find uncomfortable.

Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu