The artist fighting HIV with a crown

The Ugandan artist fighting HIV with a crown
A Ugandan artist with HIV is using empty ARV bottles to encourage people to take their medicine.
Barbara Kemigisa, featured in an exhibition about HIV at the Uganda National Museum, wants her work to promote safe sex and regular testing so people can get early treatment if HIV positive.
The artist also collects discarded pill bottles and uses the leftover tablets she finds inside them to create artworks such as her “ARV crown”.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Catherine Byaruhanga and Allan Atulinda.
31 Jan 2019
