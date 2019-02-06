Moroccan refuge where donkeys go to retire

Video

The Jarjeer Mule and Donkey Refuge lies in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains near to Marrakesh.

It looks after donkeys who have retired from working and is also an orphanage and care centre for working equines.

The centre was established by Susan Machin and Charles Hantom 10 years ago when they retired to Morocco.

The BBC Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan finds out more.