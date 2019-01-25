We sold everything to bike round the world
Kenyan couple's 'ambitious' motorbike journey around the world

Selling their world goods and using all their savings, Dos and Wamuyu Karuiki have set off on a journey of a lifetime.

Carrying everything they own on their motorbikes, they have already travelled to ten countries and want travel around the rest of the world.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story.

Video journalist: Thuthuka Zondi.

Producer: Vumani Mkhize.

  • 25 Jan 2019
