We sold everything to bike round the world

Kenyan couple's 'ambitious' motorbike journey around the world
Selling their world goods and using all their savings, Dos and Wamuyu Karuiki have set off on a journey of a lifetime.
Carrying everything they own on their motorbikes, they have already travelled to ten countries and want travel around the rest of the world.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video journalist: Thuthuka Zondi.
Producer: Vumani Mkhize.
25 Jan 2019
