Making a blockbuster in a week

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghana's 'Kumawood' studios make films in a hurry
Ghana's TV and film industry, known as Ghallywood, was once the pride of Africa but has now fallen on hard times.
Now 'Kumawood' has taken its place.
The new industry, which churns out films and TV programmes in a hurry, has revived Ghana's creative industry.
BBC What's New reporter Ben Hunte met Maama Serwaa, one of the biggest stars, and took a look behind the scenes.
-
26 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window