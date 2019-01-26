Making a blockbuster in a week
Ghana's 'Kumawood' studios make films in a hurry

Ghana's TV and film industry, known as Ghallywood, was once the pride of Africa but has now fallen on hard times.

Now 'Kumawood' has taken its place.

The new industry, which churns out films and TV programmes in a hurry, has revived Ghana's creative industry.

BBC What's New reporter Ben Hunte met Maama Serwaa, one of the biggest stars, and took a look behind the scenes.

