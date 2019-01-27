'Why I left Utah for Sierra Leone'

Media player
Krio Borbor: Why I moved from Utah to Sierra Leone
Krio Borbor is originally from Utah, in the US, but fell in love with Sierra Leone when he visited in 2010.
Krio, whose name is Nick Wood, now lives in the country.
He has a large following on Instagram, where he records his adventures in Sierra Leone and his passion for the language and culture.
He explains his love of the country and why he is teaching his children Krio in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara.
27 Jan 2019
