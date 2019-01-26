'I will be like my hero Ronaldinho'
Video

Kenyan freestyle footballer Oscar on his juggling ambitions

Kenyan freestyle footballer Oscar the Juggler has the world at his feet.

He travels the world showing off his skills, and even got to meet his hero, the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho,

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Video Journalist: Abdalla Dzungu

