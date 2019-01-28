How addict Jesus survived a drug epidemic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How addict Jesus survived South Africa's drug epidemic
A drug cocktail called nyaope is destroying young lives in South Africa's townships.
It is a heroin-based drug, often mixed with antiretroviral medication or rat poison, and can be injected or smoked with cannabis.
For BBC Africa Eye, crime reporter Golden Mtika explores the problem through the story of an addict called Jesus.
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47002642/how-addict-jesus-survived-south-africa-s-drug-epidemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window