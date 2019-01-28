How addict Jesus survived a drug epidemic
Video

A drug cocktail called nyaope is destroying young lives in South Africa's townships.

It is a heroin-based drug, often mixed with antiretroviral medication or rat poison, and can be injected or smoked with cannabis.

For BBC Africa Eye, crime reporter Golden Mtika explores the problem through the story of an addict called Jesus.

