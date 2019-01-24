'There'll never be another Oliver Mtukudzu'
Oliver Mtukudzi: Zimbabwe mourns death of Afro-jazz great

Oliver Mtukudzi, one of Zimbabwe's most renowned musicians, has died aged 66 after a four-decade career.

His Afro-jazz music crossed continents, winning him huge fans around the world.

Video Journalist: Rupert Waring

  • 24 Jan 2019
