What to expect from President Tshisekedi?
Felix Tshisekedi inaugurated: What to expect from DR Congo's new leader?

The new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, has been sworn into office.

He is taking over from Joseph Kabila in the first peaceful transfer of power in the country for nearly 60 years.

But many still dispute his victory in December's presidential election.

Numerous sources say his opponent Martin Faylulu won a landslide victory and has been denied office by a backroom deal between Mr Kabila and Mr Tshisekedi.

  • 24 Jan 2019
