Sudan's riot police fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum
Sudanese police fire tear gas at hundreds of anti-government demonstrators trying to march on the presidential palace in Khartoum.
Thousands of people in Sudan have taken to the streets in what many say is biggest day of anti-government protests in living memory.
24 Jan 2019
