Inside Ghana's illegal arms trade
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside Ghana's illegal arms trade

The production of homemade guns is big business in West Africa.

They can be bought for as little as £7 and are used for armed robberies and organized crime.

Blacksmiths in Ghana are estimated to produce up to 200,000 of these guns a year.

Sulley Lansah met one of the people who make the illegal firearms and those affected by them.

  • 25 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The women paid to cry at funerals