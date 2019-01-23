Media player
'Beaten and shot by Zimbabwe's police'
Zimbabwe's security forces have been accused of using systematic torture to crack down on protesters.
Unrest broke out more than a week ago following a sharp rise in fuel prices.
A government spokesman defended the crackdown, telling the BBC: "When things get out of hand, a bit of firmness is needed."
Burials have been held for some of the people killed and some of the injured are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in hospitals.
23 Jan 2019
