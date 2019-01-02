The ups and downs of competitive yo-yos
Video

Benson Arudo, yo-yo master from Kenya, on highs and lows

Benson Arudo is a master yo-yoist from Kenya who wants to represent his country in the ups and downs of the sport.

Here he shows some of the tricks and skills that have spun him to the top.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Njoroge Muigai.

