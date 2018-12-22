'You can't deny we're a multi-cultural society'

Media player
Hussein Suleiman: the Somali refugee blending African and Dutch cultures
Hussein Suleiman moved to the Netherlands as a Somali refugee when he was just two years old.
Now, Hussein and his business partners are aiming to blend together both their African and Dutch cultures through their clothing brand, Daily Paper.
However, this sentiment isn't present throughout the Netherlands, with the Dutch parliament voting to ban the full Islamic veil this year.
Produced by Daniel Henry as part of BBC Africa's Diaspora Diaries series.
22 Dec 2018
