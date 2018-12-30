Five things to know about DR Congo elections
Video

DR Congo elections: Five things to know

Congolese people are going to the polls to vote for a new leader as President Joseph Kabila is stepping down after 17 years in office.

An Ebola outbreak, insecurity in different parts of the country and the introduction of e-voting machines are all huge issues playing into the election landscape.

Here are five things you need to know about elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

