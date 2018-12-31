A spoken-word poem for Africa in 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spoken word poet Dylema: On a stroll through Africa in 2018

In a poem written specially for the BBC, spoken word poet Dylema walks us through some of the memorable moments and events that shaped the continent in 2018.

Produced and edited by Maisie Smith-Walters.

Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi.

  • 31 Dec 2018