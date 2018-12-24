How African children celebrate Christmas

Media player
Christmas: African children on how they plan to celebrate
African children will be celebrating Christmas in many different ways.
BBC Africa visited schools in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania to find out what the festive season means to children, and what their resolutions are for 2019.
24 Dec 2018
