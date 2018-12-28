Jay Ajayi credits Nigeria for Super Bowl win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NFL's Jay Ajayi on Nigeria's role in Super Bowl win
The final episode of our Diaspora Diaries series comes from Philadelphia, where a Nigerian-British athlete has helped to make sporting history.
The Philadelphia Eagles had never won the Super Bowl before. But 2018 was the year that Jay Ajayi helped to end that record.
He explains to reporter Daniel Henry how his Nigerian upbringing drives him to success, both on and off the field.
28 Dec 2018
