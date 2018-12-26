African women we celebrated in 2018

Video

An Afropop artist, a veteran mechanic and other women's stories BBC Africa featured in 2018.

African women achieved great success in politics, music, art, activism and other areas.

Ilhan Omar became first Somali-American to be elected into the US Congress and Ethiopia got its first female president.

Activist Agnes Pareiyo fought female genital mutilation is a unique way, while Ramla Ali told us of her dream to become the first boxer to represent Somalia at the Olympics.

Video producer: Haruna Shehu Marraraba