The French-Cuban twins who sing in Yoruba
Ibeyi is a band made up of two French-Cuban sisters, who often sing in the West African language Yoruba.

They learnt the language, which differs somewhat from what is spoken in Nigeria and Benin today, from their parents.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story they explain why the language means so much to them.

Video Journalist: Celestina Olulode

  • 18 Dec 2018
