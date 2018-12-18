Man U's Mourinho sacked: African fans react
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho: African football fans react

Manchester United have sacked their manager, Jose Mourinho.

It is understood players and staff at Manchester United are not happy after a disappointing and unsettling period during which young players were not developed.

BBC Africa asked football fans in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana and for their reaction to the news.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Mourinho's Man Utd ups and downs