'People ask me if I have bones'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian contortionist Murphy has Guinness Record dreams

Nigerian performer Murphy taught himself the art of contortion with the help of online lessons, and wants to share his knowledge and skills with others.

With his number one fan (his mum) behind him, his ambition is to squeeze himself into the Guinness Book of World Records.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story.

Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi

  • 02 Jan 2019
Go to next video: New Guinness World Record entries