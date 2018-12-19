Homeless in Lagos: A day under the bridge

Video

Under the bridges. In doorways. On street corners. You don't have to look too hard to see that homelessness is a big problem in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos.

Amnesty International suggests that more than 30,000 have been forcibly evicted from settlements, and a further 300,000 are under threat.

Many flee to Lagos after being displaced by Boko Haram in the north-east of the country.

We spent a day with Godwin who came to Lagos to look for a better life, but found himself sleeping under a flyover in the city.

Video Journalists: Joshua Akinyemi and Mariam Koné.