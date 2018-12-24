Giving birth in a traditional Maasai hut

Video

A hospital in Kenya has built a traditional Maasai hut to encourage women to access maternity services.

Since the manyatta was built in the grounds at Ngatataek hospital in Kajiado county, the number of Maasai women giving birth there has increased from four to more than 25.

The hospital is one of the first in Kenya to construct a traditional hut for Maasai women.

Video journalist: Anthony Irungu.